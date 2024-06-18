Putin arrives in the DPRK for the first time in 24 years. He was met by Kim Jong-un - rosmedia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has arrived in North Korea for the first time in 24 years. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

"Vladimir Putin has arrived in the DPRK on a state visit. For the first time in 24 years. He was met at the airport by Kim Jong-un," the statement said.

Recall

Yesterday, it was reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would visit North Korea on Tuesday for talks with leader Kim Jong Un. Russian media hinted at a possible signing of a "strategic partnership" agreement.