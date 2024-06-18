$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14708 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Putin arrives in the DPRK for the first time in 24 years. He was met by Kim Jong-un - rosmedia

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33195 views

Putin arrives in the DPRK on a state visit. For the first time in 24 years. He was met at the airport by Kim Jong-un.

Putin arrives in the DPRK for the first time in 24 years. He was met by Kim Jong-un - rosmedia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has arrived in North Korea for the first time in 24 years. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

"Vladimir Putin has arrived in the DPRK on a state visit. For the first time in 24 years. He was met at the airport by Kim Jong-un," the statement said.

Recall

Yesterday, it was reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would visit North Korea on Tuesday for talks with leader Kim Jong Un. Russian media hinted at a possible signing of a "strategic partnership" agreement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
North Korea
