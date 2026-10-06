Putin and Xi will hold a bilateral meeting at the summit in China; a trilateral meeting with Trump is in question

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

A bilateral meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This was reported by the Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, as reported by UNN, citing Russian media.

Putin and Xi Jinping’s bilateral meeting will take place at the APEC summit - Ushakov said.

According to him, no one has yet worked out the practical details of a possible meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit.

The Kremlin allowed that Xi might initiate a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump at the summit in China

We would add

The 2026 APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit will take place on November 18–19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China, under the chairmanship of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump confirmed his visit to China in November