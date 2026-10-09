Public transport has partially stopped in Kyiv due to power supply problems – which districts have been affected

On October 9, public transport services in Kyiv experienced disruptions due to a lack of voltage in the power system. Restrictions on traffic have so far been recorded in three districts of the capital. This was reported by the municipal enterprise "Kyivpastrans," writes UNN.

Details

According to the municipal enterprise, power supply problems affected public transport services in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Due to the lack of voltage, the operation of some transport services has been temporarily suspended.

When will public transport services resume?

Kyivpastrans has not yet specified which routes have stopped operating or how long the restrictions will last.

There is currently no information about the exact timeframe for the restoration of services.

Passengers should take possible delays into account when planning trips around the capital.

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