Protests against the law on foreign agents continue in Tbilisi: police use pepper gas, there are victims

Rallies against the law on foreign agents continue near the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi. According to Novosti Georgia, the police used pepper gas against the demonstrators, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, dozens of people were injured. They are being treated on the spot by paramedics.

The protesters against the law on foreign agents are being pushed away from the entrances to the building by force. Clashes between the protesters and the Interior Ministry officers occur from time to time. There have been detentions.

Deputies of the ruling Georgian Dream party have been unable to leave the parliament for about an hour, as all the surrounding streets are occupied by demonstrators.

Water cannons are on standby, but have not yet been used.

At the same time, a rally is taking place on Rustaveli Avenue. Thousands of people gathered there.

Add

The Georgian parliament today discussed the draft law on foreign agents in the second reading. MPs considered the initiative article by article. They did not have time to complete the discussion and decided to continue the procedure tomorrow.