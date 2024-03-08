$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18717 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 62296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46090 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 218717 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222553 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249575 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155405 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371698 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Prosecutor's Office shows consequences of shelling of Kupyansk: occupants attacked with Uragan MLRS and artillery

Kyiv • UNN

 25080 views

On March 7, russian troops shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with Uragan MLRS and artillery, killing two civilians, a 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, injuring another person and damaging residential buildings.

Prosecutor's Office shows consequences of shelling of Kupyansk: occupants attacked with Uragan MLRS and artillery

Yesterday, on March 7, the occupiers attacked Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with Uragan MLRS and artillery, killing two people and injuring another. Footage of the aftermath of the attack was shown at the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement said.

It is noted that on March 7 at about 22:00, russian troops shelled Kupyansk, killing two people: A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, and a 36-year-old civilian was injured.

Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. The occupants attacked the city with Uragan MLRS and artillery. Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the russian armed forces

 ," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

russian troops shelled Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers, killing two civilians and damaging residential buildings and a car.

Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90