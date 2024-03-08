Prosecutor's Office shows consequences of shelling of Kupyansk: occupants attacked with Uragan MLRS and artillery

Yesterday, on March 7, the occupiers attacked Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with Uragan MLRS and artillery, killing two people and injuring another. Footage of the aftermath of the attack was shown at the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

It is noted that on March 7 at about 22:00, russian troops shelled Kupyansk, killing two people: A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, and a 36-year-old civilian was injured.

Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. The occupants attacked the city with Uragan MLRS and artillery. Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the russian armed forces ," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

russian troops shelled Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers, killing two civilians and damaging residential buildings and a car.