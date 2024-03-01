Prosecutor General's Office: Two russian generals served suspicion notices for missile attacks on Ukraine and civilian deaths

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18685 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 62141 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46010 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 218545 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195382 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178171 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222518 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249567 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155396 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371694 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18557 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 62210 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 218619 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 176961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195432 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12432 views

01:48 PM • 12432 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21268 views

10:29 AM • 21268 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21773 views

10:08 AM • 21773 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40467 views

09:23 AM • 40467 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 48188 views

09:06 AM • 48188 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Prosecutor General's Office: Two russian generals served suspicion notices for missile attacks on Ukraine and civilian deaths

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24219 views

Two russian generals are accused of ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure that killed 51 people and injured 130.

Prosecutor General's Office: Two russian generals served suspicion notices for missile attacks on Ukraine and civilian deaths

Two russian generals, on whose orders the enemy shelled critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, have been served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

russian vice-admiral of the russian navy and deputy commander of the long-range aviation of the russian aerospace forces were served with a notice of suspicion.

russian vice admiral and deputy commander of long-range aviation of the russian aerospace forces have been served with a notice of suspicion.

These are:

▪️ vice admiral sergei pinchuk - first deputy commander - chief of staff of the black sea fleet of the russian navy;

▪️ major general oleg pchela - deputy commander of the long-range aviation of the russian aerospace forces.

They are charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, waging aggressive war, and violation of the laws and customs of war. According to the investigation, from October 2022 to February 2023, the suspects, in prior conspiracy with unidentified persons from the military command and servicemen of the russian armed forces, issued relevant orders and instructions to subordinate commanders of the russian armed forces.

Over the day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 91 air attacks, and 142 salvo attacks01.03.24, 07:58 • 32544 views

According to the investigation, oleg pchela and sergey pinchuk are among the organisers of massive missile strikes against Ukraine from 10 October 2022 to January 2023. They were aimed at destroying key telecommunications networks, transformer and generating power plants of the Ukrainian energy system. It is specified that, having intelligence and geographical coordinates necessary for launching missile strikes on military targets, state authorities of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, the suspects gave combat orders to their subordinates.

To fulfill them, the enemy carried out missile attacks on critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine and residential buildings by long-range aviation and the russian black sea fleet

- the statement said.

According to the SBU, sergey pinchuk also ordered the mining of the sea route from the Bosphorus to Odesa to block the "grain corridor". This russian admiral also personally commanded the shelling of port infrastructure and coastal facilities of Ukraine's agricultural sector.

The russian military also launched missile strikes on key distribution and generating power plants, thermal and hydroelectric power plants, which are civilian objects protected by international humanitarian law.

This resulted in 51 civilian deaths and 130 injuries, damage to 12 energy infrastructure facilities, and destruction of buildings, property, and other infrastructure.

Russian Federation attacked about a hundred infrastructure facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine overnight - report29.02.24, 12:54 • 24835 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Ukraine
