Prosecutor General's Office: Two russian generals served suspicion notices for missile attacks on Ukraine and civilian deaths

Two russian generals, on whose orders the enemy shelled critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, have been served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

russian vice-admiral of the russian navy and deputy commander of the long-range aviation of the russian aerospace forces were served with a notice of suspicion.

These are:

▪️ vice admiral sergei pinchuk - first deputy commander - chief of staff of the black sea fleet of the russian navy;

▪️ major general oleg pchela - deputy commander of the long-range aviation of the russian aerospace forces.

They are charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, waging aggressive war, and violation of the laws and customs of war. According to the investigation, from October 2022 to February 2023, the suspects, in prior conspiracy with unidentified persons from the military command and servicemen of the russian armed forces, issued relevant orders and instructions to subordinate commanders of the russian armed forces.

According to the investigation, oleg pchela and sergey pinchuk are among the organisers of massive missile strikes against Ukraine from 10 October 2022 to January 2023. They were aimed at destroying key telecommunications networks, transformer and generating power plants of the Ukrainian energy system. It is specified that, having intelligence and geographical coordinates necessary for launching missile strikes on military targets, state authorities of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, the suspects gave combat orders to their subordinates.

To fulfill them, the enemy carried out missile attacks on critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine and residential buildings by long-range aviation and the russian black sea fleet - the statement said.

According to the SBU, sergey pinchuk also ordered the mining of the sea route from the Bosphorus to Odesa to block the "grain corridor". This russian admiral also personally commanded the shelling of port infrastructure and coastal facilities of Ukraine's agricultural sector.

The russian military also launched missile strikes on key distribution and generating power plants, thermal and hydroelectric power plants, which are civilian objects protected by international humanitarian law.

This resulted in 51 civilian deaths and 130 injuries, damage to 12 energy infrastructure facilities, and destruction of buildings, property, and other infrastructure.

