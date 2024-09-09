ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Prosecutor General's Office appeals to a number of countries to detain and arrest Dmytruk

Prosecutor General's Office appeals to a number of countries to detain and arrest Dmytruk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18236 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has asked other countries to detain and arrest MP Artem Dmytruk. He is suspected of attacks on a military officer and a law enforcement officer, and an international search has been initiated.

The Prosecutor General's Office is appealing to a number of relevant countries with a request for the detention and temporary arrest of MP Artem Dmytruk, who is suspected of attacks on a military and a law enforcement officer, with a view to his further extradition to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the PGO.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, in accordance with international treaties on extradition, is requesting the detention and temporary arrest of a member of the Parliament suspected of attacks on a military officer and a law enforcement officer for the purpose of his further extradition to Ukraine

 , the statement said.

In addition, in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office, a request to issue a Red Notice against the said MP was entered into the records of the Interpol General Secretariat.

The PGO reminds that at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on the suspect, after which the procedure for his search, including international search, was initiated.

Addendum

On August 25, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk fled the country.

Subsequently, Artem Dmytruk was notified of suspicion because of the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier. He was summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

On August 26, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirmed that MP Artem Dmytruk had illegally crossed the border of Ukraine.

In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine , searches were conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

On September 2, it was reported that the SBI had identified those who helped MP Dmytruk travel abroad.

According to the investigation, he was assisted by three accomplices. They have now been served a notice of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Two of them, including the organizer, fled Ukraine, and one was detained.

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on MP Dmytruk in absentia in the form of detention.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

