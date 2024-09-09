Prosecutor General's Office appeals to a number of countries to detain and arrest Dmytruk

The Prosecutor General's Office is appealing to a number of relevant countries with a request for the detention and temporary arrest of MP Artem Dmytruk, who is suspected of attacks on a military and a law enforcement officer, with a view to his further extradition to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the PGO.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, in accordance with international treaties on extradition, is requesting the detention and temporary arrest of a member of the Parliament suspected of attacks on a military officer and a law enforcement officer for the purpose of his further extradition to Ukraine , the statement said.

In addition, in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office, a request to issue a Red Notice against the said MP was entered into the records of the Interpol General Secretariat.

The PGO reminds that at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on the suspect, after which the procedure for his search, including international search, was initiated.

Addendum

On August 25, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk fled the country.

Subsequently, Artem Dmytruk was notified of suspicion because of the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier. He was summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

On August 26, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirmed that MP Artem Dmytruk had illegally crossed the border of Ukraine.

In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine , searches were conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

On September 2, it was reported that the SBI had identified those who helped MP Dmytruk travel abroad.

According to the investigation, he was assisted by three accomplices. They have now been served a notice of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Two of them, including the organizer, fled Ukraine, and one was detained.

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on MP Dmytruk in absentia in the form of detention.