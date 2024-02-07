Prosecutor General: Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: at least five people killed and more than 30 injured

At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured as a result of today's massive attack by the Russian army on 6 regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin on social media, UNN reports.

Russia does not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Ukraine. Tonight and in the morning, the enemy attacked 6 regions with missiles and attack UAVs. At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured - wrote Kostin.

According to him, the Russian army's strikes destroyed residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Rescue operations at the sites of enemy attacks are ongoing, Kostin said.

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated over all the facts. The terrorist state must be held accountable for everything it has done," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

