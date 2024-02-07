Hostile attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has already increased to 35

As of 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, 35 people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian army's missile attack on Kyiv, according to the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

32 people were injured in Holosiivskyi district and three in Dniprovskyi district. - Klitschko said in a statement.

According to him, emergency services continue to work in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, where several floors of an 18-storey residential building were damaged as a result of the attack.

"At present, according to the updated data, four residents of the house were killed," the mayor said.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat another victim was unblocked from the rubble of a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district.