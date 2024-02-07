Hostile attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has already increased to 35

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 61692 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116138 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121408 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163500 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164678 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266580 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176657 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166794 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236929 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 82832 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60478 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96251 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57316 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266580 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236929 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222341 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234021 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116139 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100012 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100468 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116993 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117659 views
Hostile attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has already increased to 35

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32605 views

The number of victims of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv has risen to 35.

As of 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, 35 people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian army's missile attack on Kyiv, according to the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports

32 people were injured in Holosiivskyi district and three in Dniprovskyi district.

- Klitschko said in a statement. 

According to him, emergency services continue to work in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, where several floors of an 18-storey residential building were damaged as a result of the attack. 

"At present, according to the updated data, four residents of the house were killed," the mayor said. 

Earlier, UNN reportedthat another victim was unblocked from the rubble of a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising