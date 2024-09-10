Producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalized for emergency heart surgery

Jailed film producer Harvey Weinstein was taken to a New York hospital for emergency heart surgery. UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Weinstein, 72, underwent an emergency medical procedure at a New York hospital on Monday to remove fluid from his heart and lungs after he complained of chest pains over the weekend. According to his representatives, Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan from the Rikers Island prison complex late Sunday night "due to a serious medical condition.

Recall

Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company, is in prison in connection with sexual assault charges. He was convicted thanks to the #MeToo movement, which emerged in 2017 when women began to speak publicly about his behavior.

Weinstein denies that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone. He remains in custody in New York City awaiting a retrial in Manhattan, tentatively scheduled for November 12. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on September 12.

In 2020, he was already hospitalized due to COVID-19 and pneumonia of both lungs. According to his lawyers, he has also been diagnosed with diabetes, coronary heart disease, anemia, hypertension, and other diseases. He used a wheelchair to attend the last court hearings.

