Probably, they are preparing to receive a rocket carrier: Russians deepen port in Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23173 views

Russian troops are equipping the port of Mariupol to receive various cargo ships, including potential missile carriers, by restoring the canal and preparing the port as a base for them, and are stockpiling fuel in the city.

Probably, they are preparing to receive a rocket carrier: Russians deepen port in Mariupol

Russian occupation forces are equipping the port of Mariupol to receive various cargo ships. In particular, these may be missile carriers. This was told by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko  during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Andriushchenko, the Russians have not used the channel to its full capacity for years, so now it needs to be restored.

We can see certain works on exploration or deepening in the channel of the Mariupol port. This means that for three years, in fact, the entire period of the war, this canal has not been maintained, and because of this, it is very dangerous for ships with large displacement to enter the port

- explained the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

He also admits that the port may be prepared specifically for warships, including Kalibr missile carriers.

Apparently, the Russians are still preparing the port for such vessels, and we remember that the carriers of the "Kalibr" are still hiding in the waters of the Azov Sea - it is quite possible that the Russians are preparing our Mariupol port as a base for them

- Andriushchenko said. 

Addendum

In addition, Russian troops are actively stockpiling fuel in occupied Mariupol. This is evidenced by the latest activity in the city's port. 

We also see that fuel has been accumulating over the past week. That is, a tanker has called at the port four times in a row. This is quite enough to form certain fuel reserves both for the frontline and for logistics needs, which, according to a hypothesis, may be related to the launch of the railroad 

- Petro Andriushchenko explained.  

Recall

The guerrillas found out that in the occupied Mariupol, due to possible ATACMS attacks, Russian military personnel are constantly changing their location.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

