Pro-Russian hackers continue attacks on Swiss government websites on the day of the Peace Summit

On Saturday, a pro-Russian hacker group continued to attack the websites of the Swiss federal government and organizations involved in the Peace Summit, UNN reports, citing reports from the Swiss federal cybersecurity agency NCSC, Swiss publications watson and Keystone-SDA.

Details

According to the NCSC, the attacks continued before the start of the Peace Summit in Burgenstock.

"Today, on Saturday, before the start of the high-level conference on peace in Ukraine, overload attacks continue as expected. Federal websites and organizations participating in the conference remain the targets of the attacks. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the affected organizations," the NCSC said in a statement.

These attacks, the agency said, "do not affect the safety of the victims or the conference." "Due to DDoS attacks, some websites are temporarily unavailable. Such attacks do not cause direct damage to the IT infrastructure," the statement said.

A group called "NoName057(16)" is responsible for the attacks, NCSC spokeswoman Gisela Kipfer told Keystone-SDA upon request. As a result of the attacks, the sites may be temporarily unavailable.

Addendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of more than 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.