Pro-kremlin channel spreads disinformation about the lack of EU funds for Ukraine's armaments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32376 views

The pro-kremlin Telegram channel spreads false information about the EU's financial inability to arm itself and Ukraine, while Josep Borrell did not complain about the lack of funds for armaments, but emphasized the problems of industry and the EU's readiness to support Ukraine.

A pro-kremlin Telegram channel is spreading false information about the EU's financial shortfall in arming the EU and Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

russian news channels spread fake information that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, complained about the lack of money for weapons for the needs of the EU and Ukraine.

The truth is, however, that Borrell did not make any complaints about the critical lack of funding for arms. He was highlighting the problems of the industry, suggesting constructive ways to solve them. Moreover, he emphasized the EU's readiness to support Ukraine and the possibility of purchasing ammunition that the EU can obtain outside its borders.

Thus, the EU's position remains unchanged: support for Ukraine and increased production, and propagandists have again used the context and distorted what the European politician said for their own purposes.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

