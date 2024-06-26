Prisoner exchange operation: Ukraine returns more than 50 defenders of Mariupol-Yusov

Ukraine, as part of the prisoner exchange that took place the day before, returned more than 50 soldiers who defended Azovstal and Mariupol as a whole. this was stated by the representative of the Gur Andrey Usov on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, reports UNN.

"In the exchange that is still ongoing, we have returned more than 50 of our defenders who left Azovstal and The Defenders of Mariupol as a whole. As for each unit, there is a struggle for each. Unfortunately, there are separate divisions and areas where work is particularly difficult," Yusov said when asked how difficult it is to exchange "Azov".

Yusov pointed out that Russian propaganda creates certain images against Ukrainian defenders, into which it then digs itself. And this complicates the work of releasing prisoners.

However, according to him, work in this direction is underway and there are already results. However, with the public side and publicity, as Yusov noted, it is necessary to be very careful and attentive.

In the evening of June 21, it became known that 90 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine as a result of the exchange of prisoners of war. As president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported, among those who returned are soldiers of the National Guard, the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, the army, the territorial defense, the border guard service, as well as defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.