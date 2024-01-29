Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked Luxembourg for assistance in IT coalition and joining F-16 coalition

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 78893 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119381 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165698 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165744 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268681 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176999 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238495 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101513 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 72588 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 45991 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 41869 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 54742 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249265 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235319 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119381 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100771 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101179 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117655 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118263 views
Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked Luxembourg for assistance in IT coalition and joining F-16 coalition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86977 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden for Luxembourg's support in creating the IT coalition and joining the F-16 fighter jet coalition. They also discussed the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the freezing of Russian assets to finance it.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked his colleague from Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, for his assistance in creating the IT coalition, as well as for his country's accession to the F-16 coalition. Denys Shmyhal  said this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

We had an online conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden. He thanked Luxembourg for its leadership in creating the IT coalition and for joining the F-16 coalition. They discussed the implementation of joint agreements reached during the meeting between Mr. Frieden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos.

- Shmyhal said.

Details

According to Shmyhal, during the online conversation, he discussed with his Luxembourg counterpart the issues of Ukraine's European integration and support for the €50 billion Ukraine Facility. The Ukrainian prime minister expressed his gratitude for the support in these and other issues. He also received assurances from Friedenom that Luxembourg would continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive assistance.

Image

The interlocutors also discussed the restoration of our state. In particular, within the framework of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine.

The frozen assets of Russia were discussed: Zelensky meets with Luxembourg's Prime Minister in Davos16.01.24, 14:35 • 22766 views

Special attention in these talks was paid to the issues of strengthening sanctions against Russia and freezing Russian assets.

Luxembourg is making a significant contribution here. He emphasized that the confiscation of these assets could become a valuable resource for Ukraine's recovery. 

 ," Shmyhal wrote.

"I am grateful to Mr. Prime Minister for the important message: Luxembourg will support our country as long as necessary," the Ukrainian Prime Minister summarized the meeting.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

