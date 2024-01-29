Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked Luxembourg for assistance in IT coalition and joining F-16 coalition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked his colleague from Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, for his assistance in creating the IT coalition, as well as for his country's accession to the F-16 coalition. Denys Shmyhal said this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

We had an online conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden. He thanked Luxembourg for its leadership in creating the IT coalition and for joining the F-16 coalition. They discussed the implementation of joint agreements reached during the meeting between Mr. Frieden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos. - Shmyhal said.

Details

According to Shmyhal, during the online conversation, he discussed with his Luxembourg counterpart the issues of Ukraine's European integration and support for the €50 billion Ukraine Facility. The Ukrainian prime minister expressed his gratitude for the support in these and other issues. He also received assurances from Friedenom that Luxembourg would continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive assistance.

The interlocutors also discussed the restoration of our state. In particular, within the framework of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine.

The frozen assets of Russia were discussed: Zelensky meets with Luxembourg's Prime Minister in Davos

Special attention in these talks was paid to the issues of strengthening sanctions against Russia and freezing Russian assets.

Luxembourg is making a significant contribution here. He emphasized that the confiscation of these assets could become a valuable resource for Ukraine's recovery. ," Shmyhal wrote.

"I am grateful to Mr. Prime Minister for the important message: Luxembourg will support our country as long as necessary," the Ukrainian Prime Minister summarized the meeting.