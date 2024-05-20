Prime Minister of Croatia confirms his participation in the Peace Summit

The recently reappointed Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic confirmed his participation in the first Peace Summit in Switzerland in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

"In a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated us on the formation of the government and reported on the situation in Ukraine. I confirmed my participation in the first Peace Summit in Switzerland," Plenkovic wrote in X.

According to him, the Croatian government will continue to provide strong and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported on his conversation with Andriy Plenkovych.

"Congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia and expressed gratitude for Croatia's continued support for Ukraine. I also thanked Prime Minister Plenkovic for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland," Zelenskyy wrote.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that they discussed Croatia's support for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the possibility of joining the G7 Vilnius Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said that the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

President Zelensky said that Ukraine expects the participants of the Global Peace Summit to draw up an action plan on three points.