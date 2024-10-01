“Pressure on the aggressor, assistance to Ukraine must be constant”: Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's attack on the center of Kherson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian shelling of the center of Kherson, which killed 6 people and injured 6 more at a bus stop near the market, emphasizing that pressure on the aggressor and assistance to Ukraine should be constant and comprehensive, UNN reports.

Details

"A Russian strike on Kherson, right in the center of the city. They hit people who were at a bus stop near the central market. As of now, six people have been killed. My condolences to all the families and friends. Six people are injured, they are being provided with the necessary assistance," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President emphasized that "daily Russian terror, daily attempts to destroy lives - all this can be stopped." "We must achieve a reliable peace for our state and people. To do this, Ukrainian strength and the determination of our partners must be greater than Putin's desire to spread terror," Zelenskyy said.

"Pressure on the aggressor and assistance to Ukraine must be constant and comprehensive. I thank all partners who help us protect lives! I thank everyone who protects Ukraine!" the President wrote.

