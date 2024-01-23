President's initiative on multiple citizenship does not require constitutional amendments

The draft law on the introduction of multiple citizenship does not contradict the Constitution and does not require amendments to it. This was announced by the head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine Natalia Naumenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Many constitutional law experts believe that there is no need to amend the Constitution. In particular, to Article 4 of the Constitution, which deals with the issue of single citizenship - Natalia Naumenko said.

From the point of view of the Migration Service, the legislator interpreted the issue of single citizenship as the impossibility of having citizenship other than Ukrainian within the administrative and territorial structure of Ukraine.

What does this mean? It means that there can be no citizenship of the city of Kyiv, Luhansk region, Donetsk region or Crimea. In fact, this means that this is the only citizenship of Ukraine for all the territories of Ukraine. But the fact that a person cannot have the citizenship of another state along with Ukrainian citizenship is not mentioned in the transcripts - explained and noted that for Ukraine, the introduction of multiple citizenship is a big plus.

The head of the migration service also reminded that the issue of citizenship is regulated by the European Convention on Nationality, which Ukraine joined in 2006.

Many provisions of this convention leave it to any state to regulate citizenship issues at the national level, but there are also basic principles that are laid down in this convention that everyone must comply with. However, multiple citizenship is not one of them.

The Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights will consider the draft law on multiple citizenship at its next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for early February.

