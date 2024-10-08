President of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation: Authorities in Brovarska Hromada maximally promote development of mass children's sports

The only European wushu and martial arts school for children and youth, which operates in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, is making every effort to involve as many children as possible in sports despite the war. This is necessary not only for children to develop physically, but also for them to have some psychological support and to strive to realize themselves in sports. The founder of the school, the president of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation, Oleh Chukanov, told about this in a commentary to UNN.

According to the school's founder, the support of the Brovary city authorities plays a big role in the fact that the school operates as usual and children have the opportunity to study and participate in various competitions.

“Even in this difficult time, it is necessary to involve children in sports and thus support them. After all, many children, like adults, can also be somewhat depressed because they see what is happening around them. So it's not just training, it's talking, psychological support. We need to inspire optimism in children, to show them that we are all working to win this war.

Of course, at this time we have full support from the Brovary authorities and the mayor, Igor Sapozhko. He is aware of all aspects of the school's activities, is always interested in problematic issues and contributes to their prompt resolution, and listens to our suggestions. He is interested in our sports achievements. We have a full understanding with the city authorities, and this gives the appropriate result. It would be difficult for us in this difficult time without such support,” said Oleg Chukanov.

In his turn, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko emphasizes that the development of children's sports in this difficult time and the education of young athletes is further evidence that the country believes in victory.

“We are proud to have such a children's and youth sports school in Brovary. We are also proud that its students are winners and prize-winners of prestigious European and world competitions. No matter how difficult it was, our Wushu school has retained its potential. It's nice that the school is attended by displaced children. The city authorities provide the school with all the necessary support and, in general, pay considerable attention to the development of children's sports in the community. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that boys and girls in the Brovary community have the opportunity to engage in various sports and develop physically, so that we have new sports sections,” said Igor Sapozhko in a commentary to UNN .

Role models for young people, pride of the community - Olympians and Paralympians from Brovary received honorary awards