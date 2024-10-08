President of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation: Authorities in Brovarska Hromada maximally promote development of mass children's sports

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44599 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163306 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135849 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180374 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104717 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140625 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140441 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90510 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108036 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110168 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180374 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140441 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140625 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145858 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137332 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154276 views
President of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation: Authorities in Brovarska Hromada maximally promote development of mass children's sports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128740 views

Brovary has the only wushu school for children and youth in Europe that continues to operate during the war. The city authorities provide full support for the development of children's sports in the community.

The only European wushu and martial arts school for children and youth, which operates in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, is making every effort to involve as many children as possible in sports despite the war. This is necessary not only for children to develop physically, but also for them to have some psychological support and to strive to realize themselves in sports. The founder of the school, the president of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation, Oleh Chukanov, told about this in a commentary to UNN.

According to the school's founder, the support of the Brovary city authorities plays a big role in the fact that the school operates as usual and children have the opportunity to study and participate in various competitions.

“Even in this difficult time, it is necessary to involve children in sports and thus support them. After all, many children, like adults, can also be somewhat depressed because they see what is happening around them. So it's not just training, it's talking, psychological support. We need to inspire optimism in children, to show them that we are all working to win this war.

Of course, at this time we have full support from the Brovary authorities and the mayor, Igor Sapozhko. He is aware of all aspects of the school's activities, is always interested in problematic issues and contributes to their prompt resolution, and listens to our suggestions. He is interested in our sports achievements. We have a full understanding with the city authorities, and this gives the appropriate result. It would be difficult for us in this difficult time without such support,” said Oleg Chukanov.

In his turn, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko emphasizes that the development of children's sports in this difficult time and the education of young athletes is further evidence that the country believes in victory.

“We are proud to have such a children's and youth sports school in Brovary. We are also proud that its students are winners and prize-winners of prestigious European and world competitions. No matter how difficult it was, our Wushu school has retained its potential. It's nice that the school is attended by displaced children. The city authorities provide the school with all the necessary support and, in general, pay considerable attention to the development of children's sports in the community. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that boys and girls in the Brovary community have the opportunity to engage in various sports and develop physically, so that we have new sports sections,” said Igor Sapozhko in a commentary to UNN .  

Role models for young people, pride of the community - Olympians and Paralympians from Brovary received honorary awards11.09.24, 15:27 • 12767 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietySportsKyiv region
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

