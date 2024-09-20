ukenru
Actual people
Actual places
President of the European Commission: An entire thermal power plant in Lithuania is being dismantled and transferred to Ukraine

President of the European Commission: An entire thermal power plant in Lithuania is being dismantled and transferred to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15288 views

The President of the European Commission announced the dismantling of a Lithuanian thermal power plant to be shipped to Ukraine. The EU is helping to restore 2.5 GW of power capacity and exporting 2 GW of electricity to meet Ukraine's needs.

The dismantling of a Lithuanian thermal power plant is currently underway to send the necessary parts to Ukraine to restore energy facilities destroyed by Russian attacks. Also, the EU countries have transferred more than 10 thousand generators and transformers to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on September 19, UNN reports with reference to the website of the European Commission. 

In a month, it will be 1000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 1000 days of absolute brutality on the part of the Kremlin. From the very beginning, they targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure to try to plunge the country into darkness. Half of the country's entire energy infrastructure was destroyed

- said Ursula von der Leyen.

The President of the European Commission  noted that 80% of thermal power plants and a third of hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine were destroyed due to Russian attacks. The EU will focus its efforts  on repairing energy facilities to restore 2.5 gigawatts of power by winter.  This is about 15% of Ukraine's needs.

So far, we have managed to send more than 10,000 generators and transformers, and more help is coming. As we speak, there is an entire thermal power plant that is being dismantled in Lithuania and shipped to Ukraine with our support, and then rebuilt in Ukraine. This shows the continued desire of the European Union and its member states to support Ukraine

- said Ursula von der Leyen.

She also said that EU countries  export 2 gigawatts of electricity to Ukraine, which also covers about 12% of the country's electricity needs for the winter.

In addition, the European Union is sending solar panels to 21 hospitals in the country to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Eight of them should be fully equipped by this winter.

EU to provide up to 35 billion euros loan to Ukraine as part of G7 pledge20.09.24, 13:29 • 14207 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomyNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising