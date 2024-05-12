President of Georgia suggests postponing the date of entry into force of the law on "foreign agents"

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents." This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN reports.

Zurabishvili proposed to postpone the date of entry into force of the law until November 1, taking into account the fact that on October 26, parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia.Zurabishvili also made it clear that she did not agree with the proposal of the authorities to amend of the draft law within the framework of the veto mechanism.

The President called on the Georgian parliament not to rely on her in any way - she will not play "some game to somehow ennoble this law.

This law is Russian, our government's methods are Russian, and even the prime minister's speech today is Russian, - She said.

Zurabishvili noted that on May 11, Georgia once again showed the world and the entire society that it would not allow its European future to be questioned and would not allow the adoption of the "Russian law.

For its part, the country's leadership has shown confusion, demonstrated that it has no strategy in front of so many people, except for the one that characterizes such a government when it no longer has the trust of the people, that is, lies, manipulation, to create a misunderstanding, but there will be no misunderstanding, - The President emphasized.

The Head of State also reacted to the words of the Georgian Prime Minister that violence was planned against the Georgian Parliament and police officers.

You cannot intimidate anyone with this, you yourself do not believe in such conspiracies. Blackmail and incredible insults... I'm ashamed when I hear this from parliamentarians. This is a manifestation of their internal intimidation. This is a terrible expression of their inner state, - Zurabishvili summarized.

Sessions and of the third reading of the scandalous draft law are scheduled for May 14.

Thousands of opponents of Georgia's 'foreign agents' law will spend the night of May 12-13 outside the parliament building ahead of a vote on the controversial bill scheduled for May 14.