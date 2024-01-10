President of Finland talks to Chinese leader: they discussed the damage to the Balticconnector and Russia's war against Ukraine

On Wednesday, January 10, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö held a video conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Finnish President's office.

Details

According to the official press release, the presidents discussed bilateral relations, which were recognized as stable and long-term. Niinistö and Xi said that Finland and China are engaged in a constructive dialogue on the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

Earlier, the Finnish police named the Hong Kong-flagged container ship NewNew Polar Bear as the main suspect in the damage to the gas pipeline, saying it was too early to say whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.

A large anchor believed to have belonged to a Chinese vessel was found near the gas pipeline, and investigators said the pipe was likely torn when the anchor was dragged along the seabed.

In November 2023, Finland announced that China had promised full cooperation in the pipeline study.

In addition, Xi Jinping and Niinistö discussed the geopolitical situation in detail: the Finnish president touched on the war in Ukraine and its broader consequences and emphasized the importance of China's role in achieving a just peace.

According to the Office of the President, the presidents agreed on the importance of cross-border dialogue between groups of countries in solving and preventing global problems.

Niiniste and Xi also discussed the need to combat climate change and EU-China relations, their recent developments and challenges.

