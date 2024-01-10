President of Finland talks to Chinese leader: they discussed the damage to the Balticconnector and Russia's war against Ukraine

ukenru
11:46 AM • 100512 views

March 2, 04:30 AM • 111670 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141665 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 138691 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 176862 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 171884 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283687 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 178240 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 167241 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45513 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34426 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67456 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36329 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56018 views
11:46 AM • 100509 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261503 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56018 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141662 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107108 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107086 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123180 views
President of Finland talks to Chinese leader: they discussed the damage to the Balticconnector and Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39629 views

Finnish President Niinistö and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the Balticconnector gas pipeline and the consequences of the war in Ukraine. They emphasized long-term bilateral relations and global challenges.

On Wednesday, January 10, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö held a video conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Finnish President's office.

Details

According to the official press release, the presidents discussed bilateral relations, which were recognized as stable and long-term. Niinistö and Xi said that Finland and China are engaged in a constructive dialogue on the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

Earlier, the Finnish police named the Hong Kong-flagged container ship NewNew Polar Bear as the main suspect in the damage to the gas pipeline, saying it was too early to say whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.

A large anchor believed to have belonged to a Chinese vessel was found near the gas pipeline, and investigators said the pipe was likely torn when the anchor was dragged along the seabed.

The British and US navies have jointly repelled the biggest Houthi attack in the Red Sea10.01.24, 14:09 • 87148 views

In November 2023, Finland announced that China had promised full cooperation in the pipeline study.

In addition, Xi Jinping and Niinistö discussed the geopolitical situation in detail: the Finnish president touched on the war in Ukraine and its broader consequences and emphasized the importance of China's role in achieving a just peace.

Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President plan to discuss financial support for Ukraine10.01.24, 13:51 • 33378 views

According to the Office of the President, the presidents agreed on the importance of cross-border dialogue between groups of countries in solving and preventing global problems.

Niiniste and Xi also discussed the need to combat climate change and EU-China relations, their recent developments and challenges.

Chinese satellite launch triggers air raid alert in Taiwan ahead of election09.01.24, 12:51 • 32281 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising