Preparing missile and drone strikes and breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region: Russian informant detained

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14516 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 139357 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138251 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152104 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206836 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243579 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150748 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370661 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183087 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149934 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139357 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138251 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132011 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152104 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11000 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16487 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17739 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30748 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Preparing missile and drone strikes and breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region: Russian informant detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24961 views

The SBU prevented Russian attempts to obtain intelligence on Kharkiv's defense by detaining an informant who was preparing missile and drone strikes and a breakthrough by sabotage groups in the region.

Preparing missile and drone strikes and breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region: Russian informant detained

The SBU prevented new attempts by Russian special services to obtain strategically important information about the defense of Kharkiv. According to the available data, the aggressor was preparing new missile and drone strikes and a breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the northern outskirts of the city. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

To obtain intelligence, the enemy engaged his informant, an ideological supporter of racism who lives in the suburbs of the regional center.

It was established that the occupiers engaged the man in cooperation through a popular dating chat in the Telegram messenger. There, a liaison of the Russian special service, posing as an ordinary Russian citizen, offered the resident of Kharkiv region a close relationship.

After he accepted the offer, the woman gradually involved him in reconnaissance and subversive activities. On her instructions, the defendant went around the northern territories of Kharkiv district, where he secretly recorded the places of the largest concentration of the Defense Forces personnel.

SBU officers detained the informant red-handed while he was taking pictures of special vehicles of Ukrainian soldiers. At the scene, they seized the phone he used to communicate with his Russian "girlfriend" and take pictures of military facilities.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

"Leaked" Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut: traitor gets 15 years in prison6/18/24, 4:19 PM • 21749 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91