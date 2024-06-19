Preparing missile and drone strikes and breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region: Russian informant detained

The SBU prevented new attempts by Russian special services to obtain strategically important information about the defense of Kharkiv. According to the available data, the aggressor was preparing new missile and drone strikes and a breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the northern outskirts of the city. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

To obtain intelligence, the enemy engaged his informant, an ideological supporter of racism who lives in the suburbs of the regional center.

It was established that the occupiers engaged the man in cooperation through a popular dating chat in the Telegram messenger. There, a liaison of the Russian special service, posing as an ordinary Russian citizen, offered the resident of Kharkiv region a close relationship.

After he accepted the offer, the woman gradually involved him in reconnaissance and subversive activities. On her instructions, the defendant went around the northern territories of Kharkiv district, where he secretly recorded the places of the largest concentration of the Defense Forces personnel.

SBU officers detained the informant red-handed while he was taking pictures of special vehicles of Ukrainian soldiers. At the scene, they seized the phone he used to communicate with his Russian "girlfriend" and take pictures of military facilities.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

"Leaked" Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut: traitor gets 15 years in prison