Prepared a missile strike of the Russian Federation on military educational institutions and hospitals in Zhytomyr and Odessa: an FSB agent was detained

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 34703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140035 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230931 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169009 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162332 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215574 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112841 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202325 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 66243 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 38526 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 41867 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103925 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96506 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230931 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215574 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228543 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215954 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96506 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103925 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156855 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159546 views
Prepared a missile strike of the Russian Federation on military educational institutions and hospitals in Zhytomyr and Odessa: an FSB agent was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19918 views

The security service of Ukraine has detained a 19-year-old resident of Odessa for spying on military and medical facilities in the Odessa and Zhytomyr regions for the Russian Federal Security Service, providing information for possible missile strikes.

The security service of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by the Russian Federal Security Service to strike at the locations of Ukrainian military personnel in the Odessa and Zhytomyr regions. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Most of all, the enemy was interested in information about higher military educational institutions in both regions: in what mode they operate, whether personnel were relocated, and so on. The invaders also tried to scout the locations of hospitals and other medical institutions where soldiers of the Defense Forces are being treated. ,

- the message says.

Details

To get intelligence, the Russian special service attracted its agent – a 19-year-old resident of Odessa. The young man was looking for quick earnings on the internet and came to the attention of the FSB.

On the instructions of the invaders, he visited several locations in the regional center every day to find out if there were Ukrainian servicemen there.

Being near the" desired " object, the informant observed its perimeter and checkpoints, and also took appropriate photos. The agent reported all the information received via Messenger to his Russian curator.

Subsequently, the FSB "sent" its agent to Zhytomyr region, where he continued to spy on the proven algorithm. If the coordinates of potential targets were confirmed, the invaders planned to carry out missile and drone strikes on them.

Image

The SBU detained the traitor when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near the facility in Zhytomyr.

According to the investigation, the defendant was in remote contact with a career employee of the FSB Department for Moscow and the Moscow region. His identity has already been established by the Security Service. For each completed task, he promised his agent a monetary reward. The funds were supposed to be credited to the informant's bank card,

- law enforcement officers note.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody. He faces life in prison

Ex-MP Svyatash sentenced in absentia to 12 years6/10/24, 11:31 AM • 23671 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
polandPoland

