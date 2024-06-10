Prepared a missile strike of the Russian Federation on military educational institutions and hospitals in Zhytomyr and Odessa: an FSB agent was detained

The security service of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by the Russian Federal Security Service to strike at the locations of Ukrainian military personnel in the Odessa and Zhytomyr regions. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Most of all, the enemy was interested in information about higher military educational institutions in both regions: in what mode they operate, whether personnel were relocated, and so on. The invaders also tried to scout the locations of hospitals and other medical institutions where soldiers of the Defense Forces are being treated. , - the message says.

Details

To get intelligence, the Russian special service attracted its agent – a 19-year-old resident of Odessa. The young man was looking for quick earnings on the internet and came to the attention of the FSB.

On the instructions of the invaders, he visited several locations in the regional center every day to find out if there were Ukrainian servicemen there.

Being near the" desired " object, the informant observed its perimeter and checkpoints, and also took appropriate photos. The agent reported all the information received via Messenger to his Russian curator.

Subsequently, the FSB "sent" its agent to Zhytomyr region, where he continued to spy on the proven algorithm. If the coordinates of potential targets were confirmed, the invaders planned to carry out missile and drone strikes on them.

The SBU detained the traitor when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near the facility in Zhytomyr.

According to the investigation, the defendant was in remote contact with a career employee of the FSB Department for Moscow and the Moscow region. His identity has already been established by the Security Service. For each completed task, he promised his agent a monetary reward. The funds were supposed to be credited to the informant's bank card, - law enforcement officers note.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody. He faces life in prison

