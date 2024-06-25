Pre-trial restraint for Tyshchenko: prosecutors to submit a motion for round-the-clock house arrest to court today

Today, the Prosecutor General's Office is going to submit a petition to the Pechersk District Court to impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion over the illegal detention of a former serviceman in Dnipro, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told UNN.

Recall

On June 25, the State Bureau of Investigation reportedthat MP Mykola Tyshchenko was served a notice of suspicion over the illegal detention of a former serviceman in Dnipro.