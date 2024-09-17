Power supply to all water intakes restored in Sumy after massive Russian attack

In Sumy, after a massive attack by the "Shahed", power supply to all water intakes has been restored, and the standard pressure of water supply to the city is being formed, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Oleksiy Drozdenko said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Power supply to all water intakes has been restored. Water pumping stations are operating as usual, and the standard pressure of water supply to the city is being formed - Oleksiy Drozdenko wrote.

Recall



Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Sumy region with Shahed drones at night, Sumy and 3 districts were affected, 281 thousand consumers were left without electricity, 16 drones were shot down, and restoration work is underway.



Sumy expects electricity to be restored after night attack by Russians, water intakes are working - CMA