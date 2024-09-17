Sumy expects electricity to be restored after night attack by Russians, water intakes are working - CMA

In Sumy, after a nighttime enemy attack, electricity is expected to be fully restored, water intakes are working, transport, except for electric, is running, hospitals are functioning, and schools are on distance learning, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Oleksiy Drozdenko said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"The work to restore power after the night attack is actively underway. We expect full restoration of electricity. Water intakes are supplying water," Drozdenko wrote.

According to him, the invincibility points are all on standby.

"Transport, except for electric, is operating on the routes. Hospitals are provided with everything they need and operate as usual. Schools are still working remotely," Drozdenko said.

