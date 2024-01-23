Power company restored electricity supply to more than 6,000 consumers in Kharkiv, and continues to eliminate the consequences of a gas pipeline hit

Work to repair the damage to power equipment continues, but power has been restored to 6,300 consumers. The Ministry of Energy warns that the situation is complicated, as some of the power grid facilities are covered with construction materials from destroyed buildings.

Also, according to Naftogaz, the repair of the damage to the medium-pressure gas pipeline in Kharkiv continues, UNN reports.

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to over 6,000 consumers who were cut off as a result of a massive attack in Kharkiv. As of 14:00, 6.3 thousand consumers who were left without electricity as a result of the morning shelling in Kharkiv have been restored to power - , the message says.

The agency warns that some of the power equipment is covered with building materials from destroyed buildings, which creates additional obstacles. But at the same time, utilities are working with power engineers to clear the rubble.

According to the agency, the power company is trying to restore the networks as soon as possible to allow boiler houses to start operating to supply heat to the population.

Currently, about 4.7 thousand consumers are still without power.

According to Naftogaz's press service, emergency dispatch teams continue to eliminate the consequences of a hit to a medium-pressure gas pipeline in Kharkiv. It is noted that this winter there have been no similarly large-scale attacks on the city's gas distribution sector.

It is known that the fire has been stopped, but work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated. Gas supply to Kharkiv residents will resume as soon as all the consequences of the Russian attack are eliminated.

As a result of the rocket attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, 62 people, including eight children, were injured.

