Power company restored electricity supply to more than 6,000 consumers in Kharkiv, and continues to eliminate the consequences of a gas pipeline hit

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100424 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111619 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141603 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138642 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283645 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178240 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167240 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45206 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34052 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67139 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 35959 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55684 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100424 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261490 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55684 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141603 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107098 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107079 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123173 views
Power company restored electricity supply to more than 6,000 consumers in Kharkiv, and continues to eliminate the consequences of a gas pipeline hit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28135 views

After the massive attack in Kharkiv, despite damage to power grid facilities and ongoing repairs, power was restored to more than 6,000 customers. However, about 4,700 homes remain without power.

Work to repair the damage to power equipment continues, but power has been restored to 6,300 consumers. The Ministry of Energy warns that the situation is complicated, as some of the power grid facilities are covered with construction materials from destroyed buildings.

Also, according to Naftogaz, the repair of the damage to the medium-pressure gas pipeline in Kharkiv continues, UNN reports.

Details

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to over 6,000 consumers who were cut off as a result of a massive attack in Kharkiv. As of 14:00, 6.3 thousand consumers who were left without electricity as a result of the morning shelling in Kharkiv have been restored to power

- , the message says.

The agency warns that some of the power equipment is covered with building materials from destroyed buildings, which creates additional obstacles. But at the same time, utilities are working with power engineers to clear the rubble.

According to the agency, the power company is trying to restore the networks as soon as possible to allow boiler houses to start operating to supply heat to the population.

Currently, about 4.7 thousand consumers are still without power.

AddendumAddendum

According to Naftogaz's press service, emergency dispatch teams continue to eliminate the consequences of a hit to a medium-pressure gas pipeline in Kharkiv. It is noted that this winter there have been no similarly large-scale attacks on the city's gas distribution sector.

It is known that the fire has been stopped, but work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated. Gas supply to Kharkiv residents will resume as soon as all the consequences of the Russian attack are eliminated.

Recall

As a result of the rocket attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, 62 people, including eight children, were injured.

While housing in Kyiv is being restored, people can be moved to temporary accommodation if they wish - KCIA

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising