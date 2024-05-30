Possible option of granting the United States permission to use weapons on targets in the Russian Federation without public announcement - MP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Possible option of granting the United States permission to use weapons on targets in the Russian Federation without public announcement - MP

Possible option of granting the United States permission to use weapons on targets in the Russian Federation without public announcement - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

It is absolutely possible that the United States can grant Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike targets in Russia, without public announcement, it will be enough to grant permission through military channels, MP Chernev believes.

It is absolutely possible that the United States can grant Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike targets in Russia, without public announcement. It will be enough to grant permission through military channels. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Yegor Chernev on the air of a telethon on Thursday, reports UNN

What matters to us is the result, not the process of how it will be announced. We talked about this in the United States: "if you want, talk about it publicly, if you don't want, give us non - public permission through various channels." We have many channels. This request is primarily not from deputies, but from our military, who asked us to help solve this problem. If our military receives permission through military channels, this will be absolutely enough, no need to announce it in the New York Times, CNN or BBC. Therefore, this scenario is absolutely possible

Chernev said.

Chernev pointed out that the request for permission to hit military targets in Russia was primarily directed at the United States.

"The process has started, and this is the main thing, because we see now how one by one European countries are still expressing their positions on granting us permission to use their weapons against targets on the territory of Russia. Our request was primarily aimed at the United States, the US administration. We were in Washington two weeks ago, just with this request, received, in principle, support in the US Congress in both houses, from both parties, who sent a letter with the signatures of a dozen and a half congressmen to the Pentagon regarding this request to grant us permission to use American weapons against legitimate targets on the territory of Russia. So far, we have not received any specific response from the United States, but this launched the process, and we supported this process at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly," Chernev said.

Addition

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly at its summit adopted an amendment calling on the Alliance countries to grant Ukraine permission to use Western weapons on the territory of Russia.   

US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken did not rule outthat the United States may "adapt and correct" its position on allowing Ukraine to launch strikes with American weapons on targets in Russia.

Stoltenberg explained why it is now right to lift restrictions on Western weapons to hit targets inside Russia28.05.24, 17:21 • 20159 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
cnnCNN
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times

