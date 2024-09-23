Pope Francis cancels audience due to cold

Monday's audience of Pope Francis has been canceled due to a mild cold, the press service of the Holy See reported, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

"The meetings of Pope Francis scheduled for the morning of September 23, 2024, have been canceled due to a mild cold," the press service of the Holy See announced.

The press service of the Holy See explained that the cancellation of today's meetings is also a preventive measure in connection with a trip to Luxembourg and Belgium, which is scheduled for the coming days.

"Due to mild cold symptoms, and as a preventive measure in view of the trip planned for the coming days, the papal audiences scheduled for today have been canceled," the statement reads

Addendum

From September 26 to 29, the Holy Father is scheduled to make an apostolic trip to Luxembourg and Belgium. This 46th trip of his pontificate will take place just under two weeks after his trip to Southeast Asia and Oceania.