Poor preparation: British intelligence explains why russia accidentally bombs its own cities

British analysts believe that the reason for the "accidental" bombing of russian cities by Russian troops was the lack of training of the crews. This is stated in a British intelligence report, UNN reports.

Details

The British Ministry of Defense analyzed the episodes when russia accidentally dropped munitions on cities on its territory and occupied Ukrainian settlements.

In particular, on January 2 , russian aviation dropped missile on the village of Petropavlivka in Voronezh region, which was confirmed by the russian Defense Ministry.

In addition, recently a russian FAB-250 bomb fell on the occupied city of Rubizhne in Luhansk region. British intelligence also recalled that in April 2023, a russian Su-34 aircraft dropped a bomb on Belgorod.

Russia's persistent propensity for ammunition incidents is likely exacerbated by insufficient training and crew fatigue, which leads to poor tactical performance during missions - British intelligence explained.

Reuters: Due to Western sanctions, russia has spent more than $12 billion to support its aviation

Recall

In russian "X-59" aircraft missiles, which the occupiers use to fire at Ukraine, 42 foreign-made parts and components were found . The NACP added the relevant information to the open electronic "Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons".