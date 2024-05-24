ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13841 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241472 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172363 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163998 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Poltava region uncovers a scheme to steal gas condensate from Naftogaz of Ukraine facilities: offenders face up to eight years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17236 views

Three residents of Poltava region, aged 45 to 59, involved in a scheme to steal about 2,000 liters of gas condensate from the facilities of Ukrgazvydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Naftogaz of Ukraine, face up to eight years in prison.

Three residents of the region, aged 45 to 59, were involved in the misappropriation of fuel and lubricants. They worked at the enterprise of the regional branch of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC. The offenders face up to eight years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers have documented five facts of theft of gas condensate with a total volume of about 2,000 liters.

According to Yevhen Rohachov, head of the Poltava regional police, the accomplices built a criminal scheme based on underreporting the actual volume of raw materials and entering false information into the documentation.

Unmetered raw materials were drained from the oil and gas separator into pre-prepared canisters and plastic bottles. The stolen goods were taken outside the complex oil treatment facility and loaded into their own vehicles. On average, the offenders illegally exported 400 to 600 liters of gas condensate per shift. The accomplices then sold the illegal fuel and lubricants to the public,

- Rogachev said.

During the authorized searches conducted at the accomplices' residences and in their vehicles, police investigators seized about three tons of gas condensate, 16 cars used by the accomplices, about 20 mobile phones, more than 30 bank cards of various financial institutions, more than UAH 350,000 and black books.

Currently, investigators of the Police Investigation Department, in agreement with a group of prosecutors from the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, have served three defendants with a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under part four of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of entrusted property, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy, under martial law.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
naftogazNaftogaz
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

