Poltava region uncovers a scheme to steal gas condensate from Naftogaz of Ukraine facilities: offenders face up to eight years in prison

Three residents of the region, aged 45 to 59, were involved in the misappropriation of fuel and lubricants. They worked at the enterprise of the regional branch of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC. The offenders face up to eight years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers have documented five facts of theft of gas condensate with a total volume of about 2,000 liters.

According to Yevhen Rohachov, head of the Poltava regional police, the accomplices built a criminal scheme based on underreporting the actual volume of raw materials and entering false information into the documentation.

Unmetered raw materials were drained from the oil and gas separator into pre-prepared canisters and plastic bottles. The stolen goods were taken outside the complex oil treatment facility and loaded into their own vehicles. On average, the offenders illegally exported 400 to 600 liters of gas condensate per shift. The accomplices then sold the illegal fuel and lubricants to the public, - Rogachev said.

During the authorized searches conducted at the accomplices' residences and in their vehicles, police investigators seized about three tons of gas condensate, 16 cars used by the accomplices, about 20 mobile phones, more than 30 bank cards of various financial institutions, more than UAH 350,000 and black books.

Currently, investigators of the Police Investigation Department, in agreement with a group of prosecutors from the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, have served three defendants with a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under part four of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of entrusted property, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy, under martial law.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

