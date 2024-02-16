Poltava region suffered a missile attack from Russia at night, hit on open territory - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile hits an open area in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region in Ukraine, causing no injuries.
In Poltava region, Russian troops carried out another missile attack on Myrhorod district at night, hitting an open area, with no casualties, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin said on Friday, UNN reports.
Another rocket attack on Myrhorod district. At night there was a hit in an open area. Fortunately, there were no casualties
He added that during the day, air raid alarms sounded 6 times in Poltava region and lasted almost 4 hours.
An explosion occurs during an air raid in Poltava region16.02.24, 00:15 • 28198 views