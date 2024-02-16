Poltava region suffered a missile attack from Russia at night, hit on open territory - RMA

In Poltava region, Russian troops carried out another missile attack on Myrhorod district at night, hitting an open area, with no casualties, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin said on Friday, UNN reports.

Another rocket attack on Myrhorod district. At night there was a hit in an open area. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Pronin wrote on social media.

He added that during the day, air raid alarms sounded 6 times in Poltava region and lasted almost 4 hours.

An explosion occurs during an air raid in Poltava region