Pollution of the Sejm River is caused by the discharge of wastewater from a sugar plant in Tiotkino in Russia

The discharge of wastewater from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, has caused pollution of the Seim River with organic matter, leading to massive fish kills. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, reports a correspondent of UNN .

According to our information, on the Russian side, a sugar factory in the town of Tiotkino discharged sewage into the river. This led to the pollution of the Seim River with organic matter, which caused a drop in oxygen levels and led to a massive fish kill, - Shmyhal said.

He said that the new Minister of the Environment, Svitlana Hrynchuk, had already been to the site of the pollution.

“Organic matter settles and dissolves, and there are no threats to human life and health. There are no threats to the water intake of Chernihiv on the Desna. The control measures to clean up this pollution with activated sludge and remove the dead fish are being carried out under the supervision of Svitlana Hrynchuk,” the Prime Minister added.

Recall

River Sejm was completely polluted. The pollution has already begun to penetrate the territory of the Desna River. The pollution was caused by organic matter.

Due to the biological contamination of the water in the Seim and Desna rivers, the State Environmental Inspectorate reports catching 17 tons of dead fish and estimates the damage at over UAH 200 million.

And on September 9, a spot of pollution in the Desna River has already reached Chernihiv , where an unpleasant odor and fish kill are observed.