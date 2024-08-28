Polish military wounded during transfer of weapons

In Poland, two soldiers were injured during the transfer of weapons, they were taken to hospitals. Writes UNN with a link to the page of the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X platform (Dowództwo Operacyjne).

The accident occurred near the town of Nowa Luka in Podlaskie Voivodeship.

“During the transfer of weapons during the change of post, uncontrolled shots were fired from service weapons, as a result of which a serviceman of the 1st Tank Battalion in Zhuravka / 18th Mechanized Division was wounded in the leg.

The soldier was given first aid at the scene. He was then immediately transported to a hospital in Bialystok by air ambulance. The soldier's condition is stable and his life is not in danger. - передає Operations Command.

A second soldier from the same unit was also injured in the incident, injuring his finger.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Military Police.

