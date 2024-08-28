ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124836 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212160 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160617 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157153 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144803 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205822 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193614 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Polish military wounded during transfer of weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12290 views

In Poland, there was an incident with uncontrolled shots during a post change. One soldier was injured in the leg, the other in the finger. The circumstances are being investigated by the Military Police.

In Poland, two soldiers were injured during the transfer of weapons, they were taken to hospitals. Writes UNN with a link to the page of the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X platform (Dowództwo Operacyjne).

The accident occurred near the town of Nowa Luka in Podlaskie Voivodeship.

“During the transfer of weapons during the change of post, uncontrolled shots were fired from service weapons, as a result of which a serviceman of the 1st Tank Battalion in Zhuravka / 18th Mechanized Division was wounded in the leg.

Poland resumes searching for an object that flew during the Russian attack28.08.24, 10:00 • 102338 views

The soldier was given first aid at the scene. He was then immediately transported to a hospital in Bialystok by air ambulance. The soldier's condition is stable and his life is not in danger.

 - передає Operations Command.

A second soldier from the same unit was also injured in the incident, injuring his finger.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Military Police.

Possible act of sabotage by Russia against a NATO base: security measures have been tightened in western Germany26.08.24, 15:40 • 68749 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

