Polish farmers extend the blockade on the border to Krakivets checkpoint

Polish farmers today blocked the sixth checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, Korchova-Krakivets, for trucks heading to Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Polish farmers started blocking traffic near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint. Around 14:00, Polish farmers started a protest near the Korchova checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Krakivets checkpoint," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram.

According to information from their Polish colleagues, the picketers intend to "block the movement of trucks heading to Ukraine for 1 hour". No passenger transport will be blocked, the SBGS noted.

"Please take this information into account when planning international transportation!" - the agency said.

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 1.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at five checkpoints