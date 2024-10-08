Polish farmers again announce possible blockade of Shehyni checkpoint - customs officials

Polish farmers have announced a possible blockade near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border from October 8 to the end of 2024. Currently, vehicle clearance is carried out in the normal mode. This was reported by the State Customs Service on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to information from the Polish side, local farmers have announced a possible protest action in the form of blocking the movement of trucks in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint from October 8 to December 31, 2024. Currently, vehicle clearance is carried out as usual - the customs service said.

In the event of a strike and further changes in the situation, as indicated, they will be informed.

Addendum

According to some experts, an additional argument for the Poles to block the border with Ukraine could be the NABU's case against former Minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solskyi. After all, it was he who conducted rather dynamic negotiations with the Polish government regarding the unblocking of the borders, but immediately after the NABU's statement about the suspicion of the ex-minister, Poland actually withdrew from the negotiations with Ukraine.

