Police investigate actions to obstruct state access to strategic information on NPP design

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98401 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110466 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153150 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156916 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165862 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227244 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 32077 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28785 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35703 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29149 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26042 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227248 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213171 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225524 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98421 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69743 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76241 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113419 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114293 views
Actual
Police investigate actions to obstruct state access to strategic information on NPP design

Police investigate actions to obstruct state access to strategic information on NPP design

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23942 views

The police are investigating the actions of officials of the Kyiv Research and Design Institute Energoproekt on the fact of unlawfully obstructing the state's access to strategic information on the design of nuclear power plants and participation in the management of the enterprise, which potentially threatens Ukraine's interests during the war.

The Kyiv Research and Design Institute "Energoproekt" (KIEP), which has strategic information on the design of energy facilities in Ukraine, including nuclear power units, is once again trying to restrict the state, represented by the Ministry of Energy, in access to strategically important information on nuclear power plants and participation in the management of the enterprise, which may threaten the state interests of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine appealed to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv with an official statement on the commission of a criminal offense by KIEP officials, in particular, on the illegal removal of the Ministry from making management decisions of the Company.

The National Police opened a criminal investigation.

The relevant information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

In particular, on March 29, 2024, the Ministry of Energy received a notice of remote holding of the annual general meeting of shareholders of JSC KIEP scheduled for April 30, 2024, one of the agenda items of which was the election of new members of the supervisory board.

The Ministry of Energy submitted its proposals in advance, but no representatives of the state were included in the ballot .

Given that there were no reasonable grounds for refusing to include the Ministry's proposals in the draft agenda of the general meeting, an additional letter was sent demanding that the candidates of the state as a shareholder be included in the ballot for cumulative voting.

During a meeting of the current Supervisory Board held on April 25, 2024, representatives of the Ministry of Energy reiterated this point, but only state representatives supported this decision and it was not adopted.

Thus, despite the timely submission of candidates from the state for inclusion in the new Supervisory Board and repeated appeals on this issue, the officials of JSC KIEP illegally deprived the state, represented by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, of the right to participate in the management of the Company.

This may indicate intentional actions by the management of the design institute to obtain illegal benefits for themselves or others, which is contrary to the interests of the company itself, the Ukrainian energy industry, and the state as a whole, especially during the war.

The above is yet another attempt to remove the state's access to strategically important information related to Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

After all, KIEP has previously demonstrated a position that contradicts the state interests of our country. In particular, in terms of non-compliance with the NSDC decision on the need to transfer the archive of design documentation for NPPs to NNEGC Energoatom.

The fact that the Ministry of Energy, whose function is to formulate and implement state policy in the energy sector of Ukraine, is accused of criminal intentions in its actions in paid-for media materials, makes the situation more dangerous.

It is worth recalling that all this is happening during a full-scale war in Ukraine, when the enemy is massively and targetedly attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, trying to completely destroy the energy system, provoking a complete blackout of the country.

Recall

Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine on all possible fronts, including military, diplomatic, and information.

For reference

The largest shareholders of JSC KIEP are PJSC International Energy Company with a 71% stake (the ultimate beneficial owners are Svitlana Vissarionovna Dubova and Sofia Oleksandrivna Pogorelska (formerly Dubova)) and the state represented by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine with a 25% stake.

The Ministry of Energy reported on preparations for the next winter04.05.24, 00:50 • 22073 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising