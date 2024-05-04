Police investigate actions to obstruct state access to strategic information on NPP design

The Kyiv Research and Design Institute "Energoproekt" (KIEP), which has strategic information on the design of energy facilities in Ukraine, including nuclear power units, is once again trying to restrict the state, represented by the Ministry of Energy, in access to strategically important information on nuclear power plants and participation in the management of the enterprise, which may threaten the state interests of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine appealed to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv with an official statement on the commission of a criminal offense by KIEP officials, in particular, on the illegal removal of the Ministry from making management decisions of the Company.

The National Police opened a criminal investigation.

The relevant information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

In particular, on March 29, 2024, the Ministry of Energy received a notice of remote holding of the annual general meeting of shareholders of JSC KIEP scheduled for April 30, 2024, one of the agenda items of which was the election of new members of the supervisory board.

The Ministry of Energy submitted its proposals in advance, but no representatives of the state were included in the ballot .

Given that there were no reasonable grounds for refusing to include the Ministry's proposals in the draft agenda of the general meeting, an additional letter was sent demanding that the candidates of the state as a shareholder be included in the ballot for cumulative voting.

During a meeting of the current Supervisory Board held on April 25, 2024, representatives of the Ministry of Energy reiterated this point, but only state representatives supported this decision and it was not adopted.

Thus, despite the timely submission of candidates from the state for inclusion in the new Supervisory Board and repeated appeals on this issue, the officials of JSC KIEP illegally deprived the state, represented by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, of the right to participate in the management of the Company.

This may indicate intentional actions by the management of the design institute to obtain illegal benefits for themselves or others, which is contrary to the interests of the company itself, the Ukrainian energy industry, and the state as a whole, especially during the war.

The above is yet another attempt to remove the state's access to strategically important information related to Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

After all, KIEP has previously demonstrated a position that contradicts the state interests of our country. In particular, in terms of non-compliance with the NSDC decision on the need to transfer the archive of design documentation for NPPs to NNEGC Energoatom.

The fact that the Ministry of Energy, whose function is to formulate and implement state policy in the energy sector of Ukraine, is accused of criminal intentions in its actions in paid-for media materials, makes the situation more dangerous.

It is worth recalling that all this is happening during a full-scale war in Ukraine, when the enemy is massively and targetedly attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, trying to completely destroy the energy system, provoking a complete blackout of the country.

Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine on all possible fronts, including military, diplomatic, and information.

The largest shareholders of JSC KIEP are PJSC International Energy Company with a 71% stake (the ultimate beneficial owners are Svitlana Vissarionovna Dubova and Sofia Oleksandrivna Pogorelska (formerly Dubova)) and the state represented by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine with a 25% stake.

