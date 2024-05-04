The Ministry of Energy reported on preparations for the next winter

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk discussed with representatives of the US Embassy in Ukraine the coordination of cooperation in preparing for the next heating season. This was reported by the press service of the department, UNN reports .

Details

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission Rob Needham, Economic Counselor Mary Elizabeth Madden, Energy Attaché Sean Anderson, and Head of the Embassy's Energy Section Todd Anterzeher.

The Deputy Minister briefed the American side on the state of the Ukrainian energy system after a series of massive Russian attacks, as well as the measures being taken to restore damaged facilities and increase electricity generation capacity.

The parties discussed areas of cooperation to stabilize the situation in the power system and prepare for the next heating season.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on cooperation in ensuring the sustainability of Ukraine's energy system.

Energy Ministry: US support for ban on enriched uranium imports from Russia sends a signal to other countries to cooperate with Russians