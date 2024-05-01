Energy Ministry: US support for ban on enriched uranium imports from Russia sends a signal to other countries to cooperate with Russians

The US support for the ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia was a historic decision, as it will help the US develop its uranium industry and nuclear energy, and is a signal to other countries that cooperation with the Russians will weaken their nuclear industry. This was announced by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon on Wednesday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"This is a truly historic decision, which we are very happy about, because the Ministry of Energy has done a tremendous amount of work to make this decision happen. A month ago, Minister Galushchenko sent a special appeal to Congress, which was read out at a meeting where the possibility of additional sanctions against Rosatom was considered," says Hrynchuk

She added that this is an important step to deprive Russia of its monopoly in this market, as they played a key role.

"And this is an important decision for the United States, as they will now develop their uranium industry and nuclear power. This will be an additional example for other countries that working with the Russians will weaken their nuclear industry," she said.

The US Senate's support of the law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia is another decisive step towards imposing sanctions against Rosatom, which is actually financing the war in Ukraine, Minister Galushchenko said.

