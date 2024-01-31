Poland returns 18 tons of illegally imported electronics waste to the Netherlands

18 tons of waste electrical and electronic equipment illegally imported to Poland have returned to the Netherlands. This is reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

The Inspectorate explained that the illegal transportation of waste was detected by employees of the Lubuskie Customs and Tax Service in Gozów Wielkopolski on January 10 this year.

The waste was shipped to Poland without prior notification and without obtaining the consent of the competent authorities, - the statement said.

Reportedly, about 18 tons of electronic waste imported to Poland included: various types of electronic boards, plastic and metal electrical equipment cases, electrical sockets, computer keyboards, capacitors, CDs, and radios.

In April , the Finnish government plans to prepare a legislative proposal to ban the dumping of snow into the sea, as it brings garbage into the water that harms the environment.