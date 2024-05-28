Poland announces the purchase of long-range missiles for F-16 from the United States
Kyiv • UNN
Poland will purchase JASSM-ER long-range cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km for $735 million for its F-16 fighter jets with deliveries in 2026-2030.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh will sign a contract tomorrow, May 28, for the supply of JASSM-ER long-range cruise missiles for F-16 fighters. This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
The war in Ukraine has shown how important it is to be able to hit targets located even very far from the front line, and the range of the missiles to be purchased is approximately 1000 kilometers
The agency noted that the value of the contract with the US government is approximately $735 million, and deliveries will be made in 2026-2030.
Help Help
The JASSM is an American precision air-to-ground cruise missile developed by Lockheed Martin Corporation. It is designed to engage important, highly protected stationary and moving targets in all weather conditions and at any time of the day.