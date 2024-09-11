Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, is left without water and gas due to Russian shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118469 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121081 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197511 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153058 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152625 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90925 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 67247 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 46694 views
03:40 AM • 75325 views
04:00 AM • 53149 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197510 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197933 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186694 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 213504 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201635 views
08:56 AM • 9446 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149704 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148957 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 153048 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143981 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15351 views

As a result of Russian shelling, the Pokrovske community was left without gas and water supply. The gas transportation system facilities were damaged and the modular filtering station was shut down.

As a result of Russian shelling, the Pokrovske community in Donetsk region was left  without gas and water. This was reported by the Pokrovsk city military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the shutdown of production facilities, Voda Donbasu will not supply water to consumers of the Pokrovska community

- MBA said in a statement. 

The administration explains that due to a technical malfunction caused by constant hostile shelling of the Pokrovsk district, the water supply to the Pokrovsk community from an alternative water supply source has been completely stopped.

It is noted that the only backup source, a modular filtration station, has been shut down.

Over a thousand children remain in Pokrovsk despite evacuation04.09.24, 16:30 • 23127 views

In addition, on yesterday, a gas transportation system facility was damaged by Russian shelling.

Subscribers of Donetskoblgaz in Pokrovsk community were left without gas supply as a result of shelling. (...) The following towns were left without gas supply: Pokrovsk and Rodynske. As well as villages: 1 May, Hnativka, Rih, Krasny Liman, Rivne, Troianda, Hryshyne

- MBA said. 

The agency adds that the resumption of gas distribution to subscribers is possible after the damaged facility is restored.

Addendum

Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, noted that after the Russians destroyed the gas distribution station in the Pokrovske community , 28,000 people are left without gas.

Recall

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that Russian troops are attacking Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, but have not yet been able to capture it.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

