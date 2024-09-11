Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, is left without water and gas due to Russian shelling

As a result of Russian shelling, the Pokrovske community in Donetsk region was left without gas and water. This was reported by the Pokrovsk city military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the shutdown of production facilities, Voda Donbasu will not supply water to consumers of the Pokrovska community - MBA said in a statement.

The administration explains that due to a technical malfunction caused by constant hostile shelling of the Pokrovsk district, the water supply to the Pokrovsk community from an alternative water supply source has been completely stopped.

It is noted that the only backup source, a modular filtration station, has been shut down.

Over a thousand children remain in Pokrovsk despite evacuation

In addition, on yesterday, a gas transportation system facility was damaged by Russian shelling.

Subscribers of Donetskoblgaz in Pokrovsk community were left without gas supply as a result of shelling. (...) The following towns were left without gas supply: Pokrovsk and Rodynske. As well as villages: 1 May, Hnativka, Rih, Krasny Liman, Rivne, Troianda, Hryshyne - MBA said.

The agency adds that the resumption of gas distribution to subscribers is possible after the damaged facility is restored.

Addendum

Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, noted that after the Russians destroyed the gas distribution station in the Pokrovske community , 28,000 people are left without gas.

Recall

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that Russian troops are attacking Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, but have not yet been able to capture it.