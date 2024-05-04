Plus 1260 occupants and 12 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 473 400 people, 7366 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/04/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 473 400 (+1260) people,

tanks - 7366 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14156 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 12148 (+46) units,

MLRS - 1055 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 788 (+2) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9611 (+31),

cruise missiles - 2127 (+1),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16337 (+71) units,

special equipment - 2001 (+8).

Over the past day, 119 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy inflicted 5 missile and 105 air strikes, fired 91 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

