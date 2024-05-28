Pletenchuk: enemy losses in the south yesterday were twice as high as usual

Over the last day, the enemy became significantly more active in the south of Ukraine, conducting 20 attacks in the area of Krynok in Kherson region and in the Orikhiv sector. Yesterday, enemy losses in these areas were twice as high as usual - 216 total, including 101 killed. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

I can only say that they have intensified their assault activities. There were 20 assaults in our area of responsibility yesterday. This includes Krynky and, accordingly, the Orikhivske direction. However, we cannot say that the enemy has achieved any results, but the information is still being clarified. I can only add that yesterday the enemy's losses were twice as high as usual. 216 total, 101 killed. It was quite hot yesterday - Pletenchuk said.

He noted that before that there were much fewer attacks, but yesterday the enemy became significantly more active.

"They are trying to show results. Mostly it is Krynky, Kherson region. But they fail to achieve any success in this area," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 28 occupants' attacks, and in the Vremivsk sector, where 17 attacks were repelled.