Pletenchuk: enemy losses in the south yesterday were twice as high as usual

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12544 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88154 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146673 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241385 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172339 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220651 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45153 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64043 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107921 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35293 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67178 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241385 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233120 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220201 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 12536 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17022 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107921 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111878 views
Pletenchuk: enemy losses in the south yesterday were twice as high as usual

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20663 views

In the south of Ukraine, the enemy intensified its assault operations, conducting 20 attacks near Krynok in Kherson region and in the Orikhiv sector, which resulted in twice the enemy's losses as usual.

Over the last day, the enemy became significantly more active in the south of Ukraine, conducting 20 attacks in the area of Krynok in Kherson region and in the Orikhiv sector. Yesterday, enemy losses in these areas were twice as high as usual - 216 total, including 101 killed. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

I can only say that they have intensified their assault activities. There were 20 assaults in our area of responsibility yesterday. This includes Krynky and, accordingly, the Orikhivske direction. However, we cannot say that the enemy has achieved any results, but the information is still being clarified. I can only add that yesterday the enemy's losses were twice as high as usual. 216 total, 101 killed. It was quite hot yesterday

- Pletenchuk said.

He noted that before that there were much fewer attacks, but yesterday the enemy became significantly more active.

"They are trying to show results. Mostly it is Krynky, Kherson region. But they fail to achieve any success in this area," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 28 occupants' attacks, and in the Vremivsk sector, where 17 attacks were repelled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

