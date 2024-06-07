Played with a friend in a non-working fountain: a 13-year-old boy was killed in Odessa

In Odessa, a 13-year-old boy who was playing with a friend in a non-working fountain was killed, reports UNN with reference to the police of the Odessa region.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the Odessa square of the 7th station of Bolshoy Fontana.

"It was previously established that two teenagers were playing in a non-working fountain, climbed on its upper concrete structure, which collapsed during the children's game. One boy received serious injuries, from which he died on the spot, and the second – injured a finger on his hand. He was taken to the hospital," law enforcement officers said.

Now an investigative and operational group of the territorial police division is working at the scene of the incident.

Investigators will send the body of the deceased for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The legal qualification of the event will be provided after all its circumstances are established.

