Planned blackouts today may also be prolonged - Ukrenergo

The deficit in the Ukrainian energy system is quite significant, so planned power outages today can also be prolonged. He also said under what conditions it will be possible to avoid emergency shutdowns that were applied yesterday. This was announced by the chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky on the air of Snidanku Z 1+1, reports UNN.

If our colleagues give their best in the limits that we set for this day, then blackouts will be planned. But the deficit is quite significant, so the duration of these outages, unfortunately, can also be significant. It can be 4 hours, maybe more. Depending on whether we are talking about rush hour – morning or evening – or we are talking about hours when the deficit situation is slightly less acute. This is the day zone and the Night Zone - Kudritsky noted.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that as a result of Russian strikes, Ukraine lost more than 9 GW of generation capacity. To restore and strengthen the energy system, the government has prepared a five-point strategy.