Planned blackouts today may also be prolonged - Ukrenergo

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12445 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172339 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220647 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45102 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107911 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35204 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67042 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241376 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207110 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233112 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220193 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 12343 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23512 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107911 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111873 views
Planned blackouts today may also be prolonged - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28006 views

The deficit in the Ukrainian energy system is quite significant, so planned power outages today can also last more than 4 hours, depending on the time of day.

The deficit in the Ukrainian energy system is quite significant, so planned power outages today can also be prolonged. He also said under what conditions it will be possible to avoid emergency shutdowns that were applied yesterday. This was announced by the chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky on the air of Snidanku Z 1+1, reports UNN.

If our colleagues give their best in the limits that we set for this day, then blackouts will be planned. But the deficit is quite significant, so the duration of these outages, unfortunately, can also be significant. It can be 4 hours, maybe more. Depending on whether we are talking about rush hour – morning or evening – or we are talking about hours when the deficit situation is slightly less acute. This is the day zone and the Night Zone

- Kudritsky noted.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that as a result of Russian strikes, Ukraine lost more than 9 GW of generation capacity. To restore and strengthen the energy system, the government has prepared a five-point strategy.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising