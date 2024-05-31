Pilot project for the rehabilitation of military personnel: the Ministry of Defense reported details

The Defense Ministry said that a pilot project for the rehabilitation of military personnel has been launched, Reports UNN with reference to the agency.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, the main task of the pilot project is to create an effective rehabilitation space with the participation of civil and military health care institutions, social services and local self-government bodies.

Over 20 thousand servicemen underwent rehabilitation last year - Ministry of Defense

"Creating a single rehabilitation space is a global task that requires close cooperation between state and regional authorities, as well as local self – government. In the near future, we should test the system's capabilities, identify challenges and create a transparent, effective and human - friendly rehabilitation system," said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova.