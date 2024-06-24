People demand from Chernihiv RMA repair of the road, which is being destroyed by two Agricultural Holdings - how officials reacted

Residents of the Nezhinsky District of the Chernihiv region appealed to the Chernihiv regional military (state) administration with a demand to repair one of the roads of the district, which, according to them, the Agricultural Holdings "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company"are destroying with their large-sized transport. This was announced by the deputy chairman of the Chernihiv RMA Ivan Vashchenko in response to a request from UNN.

Chernihiv regional state administration on 17.06.2024 received a collective appeal from residents of the village of Komarovka, Nezhinsky district, with a request to allocate funds for repair work on the T-25-52 Borzna - Komarovka - m-02 highway, which is on the balance sheet of the infrastructure restoration and Development Service in Chernihiv region, Vashchenko said.

He added that the appeal was sent for further consideration.

"By letter of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration No. 11-04/9664 dated 17.06.2024, the appeal was sent to the service for infrastructure restoration and development in the Chernihiv region," said the deputy chairman of the RMA.

Unlike Kernel, the agricultural company that the holding tried to destroy was repairing rural roads

The official also assures that no other complaints about the unsatisfactory condition of roads in the Chernihiv region were received by RMA.

With other complaints about the unsatisfactory condition of the road section within the settlements of Sidorovka - Berestovets - Komarovka, with complaints about the actions of agricultural companies, residents of the Nezhinsky district did not apply to the Chernihiv Regional State Administration for the period from 01.01.2024 to today. Complaints about such situations from residents of other districts to the Chernihiv Regional State Administration for the period from 01.01.2024 to today have not been received, Vashchenko said.

Recall

Vashchenko also said that the Chernihiv regional military administration did not offer agricultural companies operating in the region to join in repairing public roads that they destroy with their heavy machinery, despite complaints from residents about the destruction of roads by firms such as Kernel and Ukrainian dairy company.

"The Chernihiv regional state administration has not applied to agricultural companies that carry out economic activities in the Chernihiv region with proposals to join the repair of public roads of local significance," the official said.

Accordingly, agricultural firms did not take any part in the repair of roads that are constantly used by their trucks, tractors and other heavy vehicles.

The Ukrainian Dairy Company does not consider itself guilty of destroying the road that was used by an ambulance to bring an elderly woman to the hospital

The head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA, Alexander Mysnik, in a comment to UNN earlier advised residents to act more decisively, demanding road repairs.

"If people organize themselves, no one will stop them if they block the road for trucks. We had such situations in communities when people blocked the road. If the owners (of heavy vehicles) had a conscience, they would allocate funds for the community. The community could send them to us as co – financing (for road repairs-Ed.). When we had funds, we tried to give a lot where there was co-financing, and the community is interested in the road. They allocated significant amounts, " Misnik said.

Context

Residents of Chernihiv region accuse the agricultural holding "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" of destroying road sections between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka of the Nezhinsky district.

"Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" admitthat they use this road , but they do not admit to be guilty of its destruction, and they do not want to join the repair.

On this road, an ambulance barely took an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

As it turned out, this is not an isolated case when people in the Chernihiv region cannot receive medical care on Time due to bad roads.