People demand from Chernihiv RMA repair of the road, which is being destroyed by two Agricultural Holdings - how officials reacted

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120627 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189762 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369300 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181788 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149649 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197937 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1514 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4756 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11889 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13520 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17487 views
People demand from Chernihiv RMA repair of the road, which is being destroyed by two Agricultural Holdings - how officials reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46122 views

Residents of the Nezhinsky District of Chernihiv region appealed to the regional administration with a demand to repair the road destroyed by the Agricultural Holdings "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", but officials only forwarded the complaint without taking any action.

People demand from Chernihiv RMA repair of the road, which is being destroyed by two Agricultural Holdings - how officials reacted

Residents of the Nezhinsky District of the Chernihiv region appealed to the Chernihiv regional military (state) administration with a demand to repair one of the roads of the district, which, according to them, the Agricultural Holdings "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company"are destroying with their large-sized transport. This was announced by the deputy chairman of the Chernihiv RMA Ivan Vashchenko in response to a request from UNN.

Chernihiv regional state administration on 17.06.2024 received a collective appeal from residents of the village of Komarovka, Nezhinsky district, with a request to allocate funds for repair work on the T-25-52 Borzna - Komarovka - m-02 highway, which is on the balance sheet of the infrastructure restoration and Development Service in Chernihiv region,

Vashchenko said.

He added that the appeal was sent for further consideration.

"By letter of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration No. 11-04/9664 dated 17.06.2024, the appeal was sent to the service for infrastructure restoration and development in the Chernihiv region," said the deputy chairman of the RMA.

Unlike Kernel, the agricultural company that the holding tried to destroy was repairing rural roads6/13/24, 12:18 PM • 187243 views

The official also assures that no other complaints about the unsatisfactory condition of roads in the Chernihiv region were received by RMA.

With other complaints about the unsatisfactory condition of the road section within the settlements of Sidorovka - Berestovets - Komarovka, with complaints about the actions of agricultural companies, residents of the Nezhinsky district did not apply to the Chernihiv Regional State Administration for the period from 01.01.2024 to today. Complaints about such situations from residents of other districts to the Chernihiv Regional State Administration for the period from 01.01.2024 to today have not been received,

Vashchenko said.

Recall

Vashchenko also said that the Chernihiv regional military administration did not offer agricultural companies operating in the region to join in repairing public roads that they destroy with their heavy machinery, despite complaints from residents about the destruction of roads by firms such as Kernel and Ukrainian dairy company.

"The Chernihiv regional state administration has not applied to agricultural companies that carry out economic activities in the Chernihiv region with proposals to join the repair of public roads of local significance," the official said.

Accordingly, agricultural firms did not take any part in the repair of roads that are constantly used by their trucks, tractors and other heavy vehicles.

The Ukrainian Dairy Company does not consider itself guilty of destroying the road that was used by an ambulance to bring an elderly woman to the hospital5/28/24, 11:48 AM • 111611 views

The head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA, Alexander Mysnik, in a comment to UNN earlier advised residents to act more decisively, demanding road repairs.

"If people organize themselves, no one will stop them if they block the road for trucks. We had such situations in communities when people blocked the road. If the owners (of heavy vehicles) had a conscience, they would allocate funds for the community. The community could send them to us as co – financing (for road repairs-Ed.). When we had funds, we tried to give a lot where there was co-financing, and the community is interested in the road. They allocated significant amounts, " Misnik said.

Context

Residents of Chernihiv region accuse the agricultural holding "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" of destroying road sections between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka of the Nezhinsky district.

"Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" admitthat they use this road , but they do not admit to be guilty of its destruction, and they do not want to join the repair.

On this road, an ambulance barely took an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

As it turned out, this is not an isolated case when people in the Chernihiv region cannot receive medical care on Time due to bad roads.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
