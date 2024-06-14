Pentagon extends SpaceX contract for Starlink in Ukraine by $14.1 million

The Pentagon has extended the contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide Starlink Internet services in Ukraine for another six months, Bloomberg reports, UNNreports.

Details

According to a statement by Space Systems Command spokeswoman Bonnie Poindexter, the US Space Force has extended the contract with SpaceX until November 30 for $14.1 million. The contract provides access to Starlink, hardware and customer support on agreed terms.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that its contract with SpaceX for the deployment of Elon Musk's Starlink terminals in Ukraine is worth $23 million. It was reported that the contract for the supply of Starlink communication terminals from SpaceX is valid from June last year to May this year.

